Approaching the end of unseasonal heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another hot day is in the forecast, pretty much identical to what we saw yesterday - Highs in the lower to middle 90s, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine.

Monday as well should continue this trend, it won’t be until Tuesday that the wheels start turning towards a different pattern.

Widespread rain will help keep temperatures below 90 Tuesday afternoon, and by the time it moves through, temperatures will be back down into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Severe weather is unlikely to be associated with any of this rain, as much of the expected precipitation should form along a slow moving frontal boundary that provides less room/energy to allow for strong thunderstorm development.

By this time next week, high temperatures are forecast to be in the lower 70s, with lows in the middle 40s!

Today

Sunny, with a high near 94. South wind around 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind around 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.