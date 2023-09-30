Washburn University enrollment leader honored for student success efforts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn University enrollment management leader was recognized for student success efforts.

Washburn University officials said Dr. Alan Bearman, vice president for strategic enrollment management and student success, was honored with the 2023 Ev Kohls Equal Opportunity Award.

Washburn University officials said the Kansas Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (KACRAO) presents the award to people who show exceptional dedication to ensuring access to higher education for underrepresented student populations.

“In my nine years working with Dr. Bearman, I have seen him create and grow programs, support students and colleagues across campus, as well as advocate for and enact a holistic approach to overall student success,” said James Barraclough, director of undergraduate initiatives and student success, Washburn University. “Whether setting the groundwork for culture change or advocating for supportive policies, Dr. Bearman is always ready to provide support and push forward.”

According to Washburn University officials, Bearman began his career was Washburn University as a lecturer in the history department in 2003. He became interim dean of libraries at Washburn in 2008 before assuming the role on a permanent basis in 2010.

Washburn University officials said Bearman was the inaugural leader of the university’s Center for Student Success and Retention (CSSR). Through the work of CSSR, along with the support of faculty and staff, Washburn University has markedly increased student retention rates. In his current role leading enrollment management, Washburn University has expanded scholarship opportunities for all students which has led to enrollment growth. Newly released numbers for the fall semester show overall full-time equivalency climbing by 5.5%.

Washburn University officials noted Bearman earned his bachelor’s degree from Murray State University and the University of Kentucky. He also has a master’s degree from Murry State and a doctorate from Kansas State University.

