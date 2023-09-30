Washburn University enrollment leader honored for student success efforts

Washburn University officials said Dr. Alan Bearman, vice president for strategic enrollment...
Washburn University officials said Dr. Alan Bearman, vice president for strategic enrollment management and student success, was honored with the 2023 Ev Kohls Equal Opportunity Award.(Washburn University)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn University enrollment management leader was recognized for student success efforts.

Washburn University officials said Dr. Alan Bearman, vice president for strategic enrollment management and student success, was honored with the 2023 Ev Kohls Equal Opportunity Award.

Washburn University officials said the Kansas Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (KACRAO) presents the award to people who show exceptional dedication to ensuring access to higher education for underrepresented student populations.

“In my nine years working with Dr. Bearman, I have seen him create and grow programs, support students and colleagues across campus, as well as advocate for and enact a holistic approach to overall student success,” said James Barraclough, director of undergraduate initiatives and student success, Washburn University. “Whether setting the groundwork for culture change or advocating for supportive policies, Dr. Bearman is always ready to provide support and push forward.”

According to Washburn University officials, Bearman began his career was Washburn University as a lecturer in the history department in 2003. He became interim dean of libraries at Washburn in 2008 before assuming the role on a permanent basis in 2010.

Washburn University officials said Bearman was the inaugural leader of the university’s Center for Student Success and Retention (CSSR). Through the work of CSSR, along with the support of faculty and staff, Washburn University has markedly increased student retention rates. In his current role leading enrollment management, Washburn University has expanded scholarship opportunities for all students which has led to enrollment growth. Newly released numbers for the fall semester show overall full-time equivalency climbing by 5.5%.

Washburn University officials noted Bearman earned his bachelor’s degree from Murray State University and the University of Kentucky. He also has a master’s degree from Murry State and a doctorate from Kansas State University.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police responded to the 3700 block of Park South Court to a report of a shooting.
Victim and suspect identified in Topeka’s 25th homicide
A University of Kansas basketball player was arrested and formally charged with rape Friday...
KU basketball player arrested, formally charged with rape
Jade Spruill
Woman arrested, child taken into protective custody after Horton search warrant
Theresia Martin captures an unusual visitor at Chase Co. Lake on camera on Sept. 28, 2023.
Game Wardens contacted after flamingo lands at Kansas lake
Monday shooting in Topeka turns into TPD’s 24th homicide

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning residents about the rise in artificial intelligence...
BBB warns residents about the rise in artificial intelligence used in emergency scams
FBI officials are searching for inmate Jonathan S. O’Dell who escaped from the Phelps County...
FBI searching for escaped inmate, accused of shooting at FBI special agents
A public hearing will be conducted to consider the adoption of proposed seed law regulations.
KDA to host hearing to consider adoption of proposed seed law regulations