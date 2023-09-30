Washburn almost completes comeback over Kearney but falls 27-21

KEARNEY, NE. (WIBW) - Both teams struggled to get points on the board Saturday afternoon, but the Lopers put up 14 points in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Kearney quarterback TJ Davis was the only player to score in the first half with a rushing touchdown and led 6-0 at halftime. The Lopers would tack on another score to lead 13-0 but Washburn scored with a Sam Van Dyne pass to Conner Searcy making it 13-7.

Kearney led 27-7 in the fourth quarter but Van Dyne connected Tor Dillard Jr on a 15-yard pass with 3:05 to go but then two minutes later, he struck again with D.J. Bell on a 54-yard TD to pull Washburn within six with 40 seconds to go but it was just a little late to complete the comeback as the Ichabods fall to 1-4 on the season.

Washburn will play Missouri Western next week at home with kick-off at three p.m.

