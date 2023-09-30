Valeo receives donations through ‘Fill the Van’ event

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Valeo Behavioral Health Care in Topeka held their Fill the Van event at HyVee, receiving donations to help those in need.

Donations included canned food, bottled water, ramen noodles, snacks and much more. Valeo partnered with HyVee and Alpha Media Topeka for the event.

“We started at 9:00 this morning and we’re just so appreciative and thankful for HyVee partnering with us for this event and for Alpha Media as well,” Aimee Copp-Hasty, Development Director at Valeo, said. “This is the first time we’ve ever partnered with HyVee and that’s important to us at Valeo. Collaboration is everything to us. We partner with over 100 businesses and organizations in Topeka, so this is a new one for us. We’re thrilled.”

You can donate to Valeo Topeka by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police responded to the 3700 block of Park South Court to a report of a shooting.
Victim and suspect identified in Topeka’s 25th homicide
A University of Kansas basketball player was arrested and formally charged with rape Friday...
KU basketball player arrested, formally charged with rape
Jade Spruill
Woman arrested, child taken into protective custody after Horton search warrant
Theresia Martin captures an unusual visitor at Chase Co. Lake on camera on Sept. 28, 2023.
Game Wardens contacted after flamingo lands at Kansas lake
Monday shooting in Topeka turns into TPD’s 24th homicide

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
Valeo receives donations through ‘Fill the Van’ event
Valeo receives donations through ‘Fill the Van’ event
Sneaker heads, local entrepreneurs gather and network at the 785 Sneaker Fest
Sneaker heads, local entrepreneurs gather and network at the 785 Sneaker Fest
Sneaker heads, local entrepreneurs gather and network at the 785 Sneaker Fest
Sneaker heads, local entrepreneurs gather and network at the 785 Sneaker Fest