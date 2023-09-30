Valeo receives donations through ‘Fill the Van’ event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Valeo Behavioral Health Care in Topeka held their Fill the Van event at HyVee, receiving donations to help those in need.

Donations included canned food, bottled water, ramen noodles, snacks and much more. Valeo partnered with HyVee and Alpha Media Topeka for the event.

“We started at 9:00 this morning and we’re just so appreciative and thankful for HyVee partnering with us for this event and for Alpha Media as well,” Aimee Copp-Hasty, Development Director at Valeo, said. “This is the first time we’ve ever partnered with HyVee and that’s important to us at Valeo. Collaboration is everything to us. We partner with over 100 businesses and organizations in Topeka, so this is a new one for us. We’re thrilled.”

You can donate to Valeo Topeka by CLICKING HERE.

