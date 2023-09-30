Topeka Pride to host annual Pride Picnic

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Price Inc. will host their annual Topeka Pride Picnic this Saturday.

Topeka Pride Inc. officials said the free annual event will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Red Bud Park in NOTO Arts District located at 935 N Kansas Ave. in Topeka, Kan.

Topeka Pride Inc. officials said the family-friendly picnic will include community partners, D.J., giveaways and free picnic food.

Topeka Price Inc. has a tradition of being an inclusive organization that prides itself for providing a safe and welcoming environment. Their mission with this event is to provide that exact space at no cost to the public.

Topeka Price Inc. officials noted for further information or details on this event or the organization, please contact Caleb Soliday at 816-986-0053 or TopekaPride@gmail.com.

