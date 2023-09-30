Topeka Model Railroad Train Show kicks off first day

By Madison Bickley
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Model Railroaders second annual show and swap meet kicked off Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m at Great Overland Station.

The two day event has admission for $7 for adults, $6 for children, and free admission for kids under the age of six-years-old.

The event consists of model trains, vendors, train museum artifacts and exhibits, raffles, and even a model contest.

President of the Topeka Model Railroaders, Lawrence Bouray, said that model trains are something that everyone can enjoy.

“For some odd reason, we threw this together and enjoyed it last year, so we’re putting together another one. I hope that they go home with a little piece of them that can run a model train and get away from the world. The world is a complicated place anymore but when you point that train down the track, it’s nothing but you and it.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police responded to the 3700 block of Park South Court to a report of a shooting.
Victim and suspect identified in Topeka’s 25th homicide
A University of Kansas basketball player was arrested and formally charged with rape Friday...
KU basketball player arrested, formally charged with rape
Jade Spruill
Woman arrested, child taken into protective custody after Horton search warrant
Theresia Martin captures an unusual visitor at Chase Co. Lake on camera on Sept. 28, 2023.
Game Wardens contacted after flamingo lands at Kansas lake
Monday shooting in Topeka turns into TPD’s 24th homicide

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
Valeo receives donations through ‘Fill the Van’ event
Valeo receives donations through ‘Fill the Van’ event
Valeo receives donations through ‘Fill the Van’ event
Valeo receives donations through ‘Fill the Van’ event
Sneaker heads, local entrepreneurs gather and network at the 785 Sneaker Fest
Sneaker heads, local entrepreneurs gather and network at the 785 Sneaker Fest
Sneaker heads, local entrepreneurs gather and network at the 785 Sneaker Fest
Sneaker heads, local entrepreneurs gather and network at the 785 Sneaker Fest