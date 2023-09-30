Topeka Model Railroad Train Show kicks off first day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Model Railroaders second annual show and swap meet kicked off Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m at Great Overland Station.

The two day event has admission for $7 for adults, $6 for children, and free admission for kids under the age of six-years-old.

The event consists of model trains, vendors, train museum artifacts and exhibits, raffles, and even a model contest.

President of the Topeka Model Railroaders, Lawrence Bouray, said that model trains are something that everyone can enjoy.

“For some odd reason, we threw this together and enjoyed it last year, so we’re putting together another one. I hope that they go home with a little piece of them that can run a model train and get away from the world. The world is a complicated place anymore but when you point that train down the track, it’s nothing but you and it.”

