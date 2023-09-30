Sneaker heads, local entrepreneurs gather and network at the 785 Sneaker Fest

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 785 Sneaker Fest was held Saturday, Sept. 30, linking together local sneaker fans and entrepreneurs.

Shoes, clothes and other goodies were on display to sell at the event. The event, held at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel, also featured a DJ and food trucks.

“Sneakers is a culture in it of itself,” Chris Ware, event organizer, said. “It’s blowing up right now. Everyone has to wear sneakers at one point.”

“Sneakers bring everyone together,” Event organizer Rick Easter said. “It doesn’t have a race, it doesn’t have a culture. Everybody loves them. You bring food, music, sneakers and good people, you can’t beat that. Those bring the community together.”

The two event organizers added they plan to do another event before Christmas.

