One day food sale raises money for Our Lady Guadalupe Church

By Madison Bickley
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A food sale event was held on Saturday in the church parking lot of Our Lady Guadalupe Church from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

The event offered a variety of food, games, and live music for the community to enjoy all in support of the church.

Organizer, Lupita Alvarez said that she was happy to be part of something that shows her love and commitment to her faith.

“It makes me feel really happy to see so many people. We didn’t think so many people were going to help us out. Just how my mom is big in her faith and my siblings, we’ve got so many people here who are big in their faith and are willing to do anything out of their time and day,” said Alvarez. “Some people have to work today but they decided to be here and help and that makes us really happy because it shows how strong faith is for other people.”

All of the proceeds are donated to the church.

