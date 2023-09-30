NOTO holds International Night Out event at Red Bud Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People were invited to come together in north Topeka’s arts and entertainment district for an evening celebrating cultures from around the world.

NOTO International Night Out event was put on through KODA (Kids Obtaining Dreams through Arts), the Sunflower Community Inc. and NOTO.

And it’s more than just a celebration of diversity and different cultures, it’s also a way to create opportunities for youth.

Red Bud Park was buzzing Friday night as the community gathered to enjoy different cultures while also creating opportunities for youth.

“Well right now diversity has gotten more important than it’s ever been before and we have so many new people moving here from all over the world and I don’t speak foreign languages but I think I should learn, says volunteer, Claudia St. Claire.

People were able to watch traditional Hispanic dances, listen to live music, enjoy vendor tables, and enjoy soups from different cultures.

“We have a Tom kha kai soup which has all kinds of herbs and vegetables and a lot of these are grown in my greenhouse right over in Oakland and we have the lovely Italian wedding soup over there and I made little meatballs,” says St. Claire.

Organizers say they see a need for more events like this in Topeka.

“Is it important because every culture has some value to it. Every culture has something to contribute, something we can learn from them and even learn about ourselves in the process. Not just color or ethnicity but also skills and experience,” says Felicia Cunningham, Board Member Sunflower Community Inc.

The funds raised from the night will go towards scholarships for instruction, investigation and innovation for tutoring, STEM and music.

“It’s not their fault. We don’t want to penalize children because they’re not the adults and we don’t want the adults to feel bad about not being able to support their children and the opportunity is given to every single child, no matter what the status,” says Cunningham.

