No. 19 Kansas sweeps back-to-back matches over No. 20 Houston

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks are now 12-2 on the season after topping the Cougars 3-2 Saturday afternoon.

This was a close match in all three sets, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21. Reagan Cooper led all players with 15 kills and Ayah Elnady had 11 for the Jayhawks. Seaman grad Camryn Turner had 32 assists and 18 digs along with two service aces.

One thing that killed Houston was 22 attacking errors and a .146 hitting percentage.

KU will now play Texas Oct. 5 and 6 on the road.

