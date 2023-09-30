Mulvane Art Museum curator’s current exhibition to grace Rita Blitt Gallery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s Mulvane Art Museum curator will showcase her current exhibition at the Rita Blitt Gallery on the Washburn University campus in Topeka, Kan.

Washburn University Mulvane Art Museum officials said Elizabeth S. Humphrey will showcase her current exhibition, “There Is a Woman in Every Color: Black Women in Art,” on Oct. 4 and 5 in Topeka, Kan. During her visit, the public has two opportunities to hear from her and tour the exhibit with her.

The first event is Conversation with the Curator from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 4 in the Rita Blitt Gallery, which is adjacent to White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus. Humphrey will guide attendees through the gallery and engage them in a conversation about the exhibition’s works and themes. A reception will follow. This event is free.

The second event is Tilford Conference Gallery Talk from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5 in the Rita Blitt Gallery. As part of the 2023 Michael Tilford Conference on Diversity and Multiculturalism at Washburn University, Humphrey will provide Washburn students and conference attendees with a gallery tour of the exhibition. The director of the Mulvane Art Museum, Connie Gibbons, will moderate a Q&A session with participants. You can find out more about the Tilford Conference by visiting washburn.edu/tilfordconference.

Washburn University Mulvane Art Museum officials said the exhibition draws from the collection of the Bowdoin College Museum of Art. More than 40 prints, paintings and sculptures highlight the presence of Black women in 200 years of American art.

According to officials with the Washburn University Mulvane Art Museum, Humphrey received a bachelor’s degree in art history and visual arts from Bowdoin College and a Master of Arts in American material culture from the Winterthur Program at the University of Delaware. Her professional experience includes the Barnes Foundation, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, the Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library and the National Museum of African American History and Culture. She is pursuing her Ph.D. in art history at the University of Delaware, with concentrations in curatorial studies and museum studies.

Washburn University Mulvane Art Museum officials noted the main galleries of the Mulvane are closed for renovation. The Rita Blitt Gallery, adjacent to White Concert Hall, is open Tuesday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more about the Mulvane Art Museum by visiting the website.

