A little warmer and more humid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures will continue to be well above average across much of NE Kansas this afternoon, with highs in the lower to middle 90s expected once again.

One notable difference today, however, will be higher dewpoint temperatures all across the region. A moister atmosphere will bring a moderate increase in humidity levels, though nothing too oppressive is forecast.

Increased moisture will also lead to a slight risk of some isolated thunderstorms throughout the day - though any that form will be very weak and short lived. 99% of NE Kansas will stay dry today, continuing our stretch of below average rainfall for the start of the fall season.

As we look towards next week, rain chances look to increase dramatically by Tuesday night. This will also coincide with much cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind around 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

