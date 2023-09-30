Lawrence man pleads guilty to child sex crimes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has pleaded guilty to child sex crimes.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Friday, Sept. 29 that Stephen Tyler Wampler, 28, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office officials said the charges stemmed from incidents in July 2022 when Wampler provided alcohol to the then 15-year-old girl and attempted to engage in sexual intercourse with the minor while at his home. Wampler was employed as the minor’s manager at a Lawrence fast-food restaurant at the time of the crime.

“We will use the full resources of our office to prosecute those who hurt our most vulnerable,” said Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden, who represented the state. “The young survivor showed immense courage in reporting the crime and we thank her and the Lawrence Police Department for helping to ensure that justice is delivered.”

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office indicated that the case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department.

According to officials with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, sentencing was set by Judge Sally Pokorny for 3 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2023, at the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center.

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office noted Wampler, who will be subject to lifetime registration as a sex offender, faces up to 136 months in prison for each count of attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child and up to 17 months in prison for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

