Kansas QB Jalon Daniels ruled out against No. 3 Texas

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws a pass against Nevada during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws a pass against Nevada during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Reno, Nev.(Andy Barron | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AUSTIN, TX. (WIBW) - After re-aggravating a previous back injury, the Jayhawks are rolling with back-up quarterback Jason Bean.

Here’s the previous report before the game started:

According to the ABC broadcast coming out of halftime, Daniels was ruled out for the rest of the game as Kansas trailed 13-7.

