Kansas QB Jalon Daniels ruled out against No. 3 Texas

AUSTIN, TX. (WIBW) - After re-aggravating a previous back injury, the Jayhawks are rolling with back-up quarterback Jason Bean.

Here’s the previous report before the game started:

BREAKING: Per ESPN, Jalon Daniels reaggravated his back injury this morning. They are still working on him to see if he can play. Jason Bean will start. #KUfball — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) September 30, 2023

According to the ABC broadcast coming out of halftime, Daniels was ruled out for the rest of the game as Kansas trailed 13-7.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.