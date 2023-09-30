Groundbreaking to start construction on new child care center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patterson Family Child Care Center LLC. held their groundbreaking for their second location, Patterson Family Infant and Toddler Center LLC. , on Saturday.

Families and their children came out to celebrate as the facility will provide more children the opportunity of an early childhood education before the enter elementary school.

Owner, Melissa Patterson, said that she owes the success to God.

“As long as you have God in front of you leading the way, everything is possible,” said Melissa. “Eleven years ago when I saw this building, I didn’t want to build there or do anything because the building was run down, but God said, ‘If you go, I will fill it,’ and He has just been awesome in everything that we’ve done so far.”

With hard work, dedication, and support from the community — Melissa will be opening her second location in the spring of 2024.

The second center will provide 28 new slots for more children in the community.

Melissa said it is a blessing to have the opportunity to provide this center for the community.

“It’s heartfelt,” states Melissa. “It just means a whole lot and brings tears to my eyes to see how many people that love what we’re doing and that are just with us and encouraging us in everything that we do.”

Along with the groundbreaking ceremony, the Patterson’s had games and live music for the kids as well as a lunch following the ceremony.

Melissa’s daughter-in-law, Tierra Patterson, is living out her dream becoming the new director for the new Patterson Family Infant and Toddler Center.

Tierra said that she wants to live out the legacy created by Melissa to always put people first.

“It just shows a lot and that there’s a plan for your life and no matter what you do or what you try to do, it’s always going to come back to that plan,” said Tierra. “I’m really excited to make the transition, not just from teaching children, but to teaching teachers. I feel like mom has given me a really good example of that, and I just want to continue to live out the legacy that she’s built and continue to have a great name for the Patterson family.” ..>

