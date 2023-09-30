FBI searching for escaped inmate, accused of shooting at FBI special agents

FBI officials are searching for inmate Jonathan S. O’Dell who escaped from the Phelps County...
FBI officials are searching for inmate Jonathan S. O’Dell who escaped from the Phelps County Jail by comprising the structural integrity of the cell and exiting the building.(FBI)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The FBI Kansas City and the FBI St. Louis issued a joint statement regarding an escaped inmate who was accused of shooting at FBI special agents.

FBI officials said the FBI and Phelps County Sheriff’s Office are searching for an inmate who escaped from Phelps County Jail around 11:09 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29. Inmate Jonathan S. O’Dell and another inmate, Steven Timothy Scott, escaped by comprising the structural integrity of the cell and exiting the building. A short time later, Scott turned himself in.

Inmate Jonathan S. O’Dell escaped from Phelps County Jail by comprising the structural...
Inmate Jonathan S. O’Dell escaped from Phelps County Jail by comprising the structural integrity of the cell and exiting the building.(FBI)

According to FBI officials, O’Dell is facing federal charges. According to a federal indictment, O’Dell allegedly planned to travel to Texas to shoot at illegal immigrants crossing the United States-Mexico border. The indictment also alleges he planned to murder officers and employees of the U.S. Border Patrol who would attempt to stop them.

FBI officials indicated on Oct. 7, 2022, the FBI executed a search warrant at O’Dell’s residence when special agents were fired at multiple times. Agents did not return fire and, after the gunshots ceased, the FBI established a perimeter and began communicating with the persons inside the residence to come out.

According to FBI officials, O’Dell is a white male, 33-year-old, 6-foot, one-inch tall, 200 lbs., with brown hair, blue eyes, and a full beard at the time of his booking. He may have shaved his beard to disguise his identity. He was last seen wearing a maroon-colored shirt with Phelps County logo and brown slacks with a tan stripe.

FBI officials indicated O’Dell should be considered extremely dangerous and is being held for numerous weapons charges. O’Dell is known to have associates in and around central Missouri, specifically the Warsaw, Columbia and Springfield areas.

FBI officials noted anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jonathan S. O’Dell is asked to call 9-1-1 or the FBI immediately. FBI St. Louis can be contacted at 314-589-2500 or FBI Kansas City at 816-512-8200. Tips may also be submitted at https://tips.fbi.gov. As a reminder, anyone who aids a wanted fugitive could be subject to serious charges.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police responded to the 3700 block of Park South Court to a report of a shooting.
Victim and suspect identified in Topeka’s 25th homicide
A University of Kansas basketball player was arrested and formally charged with rape Friday...
KU basketball player arrested, formally charged with rape
Jade Spruill
Woman arrested, child taken into protective custody after Horton search warrant
Theresia Martin captures an unusual visitor at Chase Co. Lake on camera on Sept. 28, 2023.
Game Wardens contacted after flamingo lands at Kansas lake
Monday shooting in Topeka turns into TPD’s 24th homicide

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
A public hearing will be conducted to consider the adoption of proposed seed law regulations.
KDA to host hearing to consider adoption of proposed seed law regulations
The 10th annual Lisa’s Legacy 5K walk and run stepped off in Netawaka.
Community takes steps during Lisa’s Legacy 5K walk and run in Jackson County
The GT Arena Motocross is opening a tour at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
Arena Motocross opens tour at Stormont Vail Events Center