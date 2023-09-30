Community takes steps during Lisa’s Legacy 5K walk and run in Jackson County

The 10th annual Lisa's Legacy 5K walk and run stepped off in Netawaka.
The 10th annual Lisa’s Legacy 5K walk and run stepped off in Netawaka.(Melissa Brunner/WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dozens of people gathered Saturday morning in Jackson County to remember the life and legacy of a WIBW friend and colleague.

The event is held in memory of Lisa Chapman, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2013 at the age of 36. Lisa was the regional sales manager here at WIBW.

Money raised through the event goes toward scholarships for deserving Jackson Heights High School students.

13′s Melissa Brunner and Doug Brown joined Lisa’s family and friends for the event.

Lisa also was a board member for the Race Against Breast Cancer. The annual RABC 5K is coming up Oct. 7 at Lake Shawnee.

