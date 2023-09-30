BBB warns residents about the rise in artificial intelligence used in emergency scams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning residents about the rise in artificial intelligence used in emergency scams.

BBB officials said emergency scams, sometimes called “grandparent scams,” prey on the willingness of an unsuspecting, worried person to help friends and family in need. With artificial intelligence (AI) now allowing scammers to clone the voice of a loved one, all someone needs is a short audio clip to make themselves sound exactly like your loved one.

BBB officials indicated often scammers will impersonate their targets’ loved ones, make up an urgent situation, and plead for help and money. Social media sites allow scammers to look up information and offer plausible stories. They may even incorporate nicknames and real travel plans into the con to convince their targets.

BBB officials shared how the scam works.

According to BBB officials, emergency scams are about a family member or friend in a dire situation. You get a call, email or social media message from someone claiming to be a distressed family member. They may say they have been arrested while traveling overseas, or there was an accident, medical emergency or other situation. They provide convincing details, such as family names and school details.

BBB officials said a common version of this scam is the “grandparent scam,” where the con artist contacts a grandparent claiming to be their grandchild and asking for money. The plea is so persuasive that the grandparent wires money to the scammer, only to find out their family member was safe and sound later. This scam can also work in reverse where “grandparent” calls their grandchild pleading for help.

Recently, BBB officials indicated the FTC has warned that scammers are using voice cloning techniques to imitate the voices of loved ones. The technology enables con artists to copy the voices of persons close to you from videos they may find on social media or other sources. They can then use tools to imitate the voice of your loved one and have it appear to say whatever they wish in a call. Some voice cloning efforts may be crude, and others very sophisticated - either way, this adds to this scam’s confusing and frightening aspect.

BBB officials also shared tips to spot this type of scam.

According to BBB officials, resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story is. Check out the story with other family and friends, but hang up or close the message and call your loved one directly. Don’t call the phone number provided by the caller or caller ID. Ask questions that would be hard for an impostor to answer correctly.

BBB officials indicated to know what your family members are sharing online. You may not have control over your family’s social media accounts but familiarize yourself with what they share online.

Lastly, BBB officials noted don’t wire any money if there is any doubt about the call. If a person wires money and later realizes it is a fraud, the police must be alerted.

BBB officials said to report a scam, go to BBB Scam tracker. Learn more about all types of imposter scams HERE.

