Arena Motocross opens tour at Stormont Vail Events Center

Although this is their 4th year in Sioux Falls, Midwest SuperCross Racing is finally getting...
The GT Arena Motocross is opening a tour at the Stormont Vail Events Center.(Dakota News Now)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The GT Arena Motocross is opening a tour at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Stormont Vail Events Center officials said the motocross nationals, presented by Geico, are proud to announce their partnership with the Stormont Vail Events Center to bring back the sport of Arenacross to Kansas for the 2023-2024 season.

“Topeka is right in the heart of MX community of the Midwest and the huge building makes it the logical place to kick off the Championship hunt,” said series promoter Jay Reynolds.” All of our racers and performers love bringing the thrill of motocross and freestyle MX indoors and putting smiles on everyone’s faces in the crowd.”

Stormont Vail Events Center officials said key features of the GT Arena Motocross include:

  • Entertainment each show includes Best indoors Pro Racing! Guinness world record holder “The Wheelie King,” Salute to the Troops, Incredible Intro show, Nitro Ned - the world’s craziest funnyman, Freeride jumping, and more.
  • National caliber announcing team: Doug Neff, Daniel Blair, Justin Brayton and Kristen Beat are on hand to keep you informed and entertained.
  • Pro and Amateur racing league for a National Championship, competing for over $200K in Pro payout and contingency and $200K in Amateur Contingency.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6. Tickets will be available at the Cable Dahmer Box Office or Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police responded to the 3700 block of Park South Court to a report of a shooting.
Victim and suspect identified in Topeka’s 25th homicide
A University of Kansas basketball player was arrested and formally charged with rape Friday...
KU basketball player arrested, formally charged with rape
Jade Spruill
Woman arrested, child taken into protective custody after Horton search warrant
Theresia Martin captures an unusual visitor at Chase Co. Lake on camera on Sept. 28, 2023.
Game Wardens contacted after flamingo lands at Kansas lake
Monday shooting in Topeka turns into TPD’s 24th homicide

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
The 10th annual Lisa’s Legacy 5K walk and run stepped off in Netawaka.
Community takes steps during Lisa’s Legacy 5K walk and run in Jackson County
On Friday, Sept. 29, Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Derek Noyes and his family were officially welcomed.
Fort Riley welcomes new leader to Fighting First Division
Stephen Tyler Wampler, 28, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted aggravated...
Lawrence man pleads guilty to child sex crimes