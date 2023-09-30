Arena Motocross opens tour at Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The GT Arena Motocross is opening a tour at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Stormont Vail Events Center officials said the motocross nationals, presented by Geico, are proud to announce their partnership with the Stormont Vail Events Center to bring back the sport of Arenacross to Kansas for the 2023-2024 season.

“Topeka is right in the heart of MX community of the Midwest and the huge building makes it the logical place to kick off the Championship hunt,” said series promoter Jay Reynolds.” All of our racers and performers love bringing the thrill of motocross and freestyle MX indoors and putting smiles on everyone’s faces in the crowd.”

Stormont Vail Events Center officials said key features of the GT Arena Motocross include:

Entertainment each show includes Best indoors Pro Racing! Guinness world record holder “The Wheelie King,” Salute to the Troops, Incredible Intro show, Nitro Ned - the world’s craziest funnyman, Freeride jumping, and more.

National caliber announcing team: Doug Neff, Daniel Blair, Justin Brayton and Kristen Beat are on hand to keep you informed and entertained.

Pro and Amateur racing league for a National Championship, competing for over $200K in Pro payout and contingency and $200K in Amateur Contingency.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6. Tickets will be available at the Cable Dahmer Box Office or Ticketmaster.com.

