WEEK 5 Kansas Prep Zone Preview

Check out our WEEK 5 preview! And remember to stay up to date with all of tonight’s KPZ action on the 13 Sports Twitter/X account
By Vince Lovergine and Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a fun first half of the season so far! Check out our WEEK 5 Kansas Prep Zone Preview livestream on Facebook!

As our sports team works to retrieve our Kansas Prep Zone Twitter/X account, follow along to the WIBW Sports account for scores, updates and highlights!

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. confirmed officers had been sent to the area in the 3700 block of Park...
Topeka Police investigating fatal South Topeka shooting
Topeka Police responded to the 3700 block of Park South Court to a report of a shooting.
Victim and suspect identified in Thursday night homicide
Theresia Martin captures an unusual visitor at Chase Co. Lake on camera on Sept. 28, 2023.
Game Wardens contacted after flamingo lands at Kansas lake
While Google may claim the closure of Bradley’s Corner Cafe is permanent, the establishment’s...
Bradley’s is back! NOTO favorite announces re-opening date
Jade Spruill
Woman arrested, child taken into protective custody after Horton search warrant

Latest News

A University of Kansas basketball player was arrested and formally charged with rape Friday...
KU basketball player arrested, formally charged with rape
Seaman junior Reagan McGivern
Seaman junior Reagan McGivern shares moment she knew Villanova was her college choice
Seaman juniors Reagan McGivern (left) and Maegan Mills going for a block against Hayden
Seaman volleyball nabs 20th win over Hayden
Hayden's Bella Reid earning the point against Seaman
Seaman volleyball nabs 20th win over Hayden