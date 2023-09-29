Wamego Health Center holds groundbreaking for suite that will hold MRI scanner

Wamego Health Center held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new MRI scanner that will be added to the campus.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Health Center held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new MRI scanner that will be added to the campus.

Ascension Via Christi officials said through a partnership with the City of Wamego, Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan, and residents of Wamego and Pottawatomie County, Wamego Health Center will bring a new MRI scanner to the community, which will strengthen the community’s healthcare resources.

Ascension Via Christi officials indicated the new MRI scanner was funded by the Wamego Hospital Foundation and from donations by the community. The hospital will add a new suite toward the rear of the building to outfit the Siemens Magnetom Altea 1.5T scanner. They partnered with BHS Construction to hold the groundbreaking ceremony, which kicks off the project.

According to officials with Ascension Via Christi, the new scanner will provide head-to-toe imaging, which will be a permanent fixture in place of the mobile MRI unit that comes twice a week by trailer and will improve patient experience.

“The installation of a new MRI scanner at our hospital speaks to our continued commitment to provide advanced quality care to our patients”, says Brian Howells, hospital administrator. “We are so thankful to all parties who made this project possible for our community.”

Ascension Via Christi officials noted the new imaging technology allows the hospital to continue to provide advanced care close to home.

Learn more about services at Wamego Health Center by clicking HERE.

