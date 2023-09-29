Victim and suspect identified in Thursday night homicide
Sep. 29, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police responded to the 3700 block of Park South Court to a report of a shooting.
They located 44-year-old Jeremy Palmer suffering from life-threatening injuries.
American Medical Response responded and pronounced Palmer deceased.
As a result of the investigation 23-year-old Jacorey Porter was taken to the Shawnee County Jail on charges of 2nd-degree intentional murder, aggravated endangering a child, and criminal restraint.
