Victim and suspect identified in Thursday night homicide

Topeka Police responded to the 3700 block of Park South Court to a report of a shooting.
Topeka Police responded to the 3700 block of Park South Court to a report of a shooting.(Jovarie Downing)
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police responded to the 3700 block of Park South Court to a report of a shooting.

They located 44-year-old Jeremy Palmer suffering from life-threatening injuries.

American Medical Response responded and pronounced Palmer deceased.

As a result of the investigation 23-year-old Jacorey Porter was taken to the Shawnee County Jail on charges of 2nd-degree intentional murder, aggravated endangering a child, and criminal restraint.

