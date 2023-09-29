Two-vehicle crash leaves one hospitalized in Johnson County

A two-vehicle crash left one person hospitalized in Johnson County.
A two-vehicle crash left one person hospitalized in Johnson County.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash left one person hospitalized in Johnson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log said that around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, a 2014 GMC Acadia was southbound on I-35 in lane No. 2. Meanwhile, a 2020 Peterbilt Dump Truck was traveling southbound on I-35 in lane No. 3. The GMC Acadia sideswiped the Dump Truck on the left and lost control. The GMC Acadia ran off the road to the left and struck the median barrier wall.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log, that the driver of the 2014 GMC Acadia, Trenton Stumfoll, 20, of Grain Valley, Mo., was taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The KHP Online Crash Log noted the driver of the Peterbilt Dump Truck, Spender Aldrich, 25, of Kingsville, Mo., had no apparent injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. confirmed officers had been sent to the area in the 3700 block of Park...
Topeka Police investigating fatal South Topeka shooting
Theresia Martin captures an unusual visitor at Chase Co. Lake on camera on Sept. 28, 2023.
Game Wardens contacted after flamingo lands at Kansas lake
While Google may claim the closure of Bradley’s Corner Cafe is permanent, the establishment’s...
Bradley’s is back! NOTO favorite announces re-opening date
Topeka Police responded to the 3700 block of Park South Court to a report of a shooting.
Victim and suspect identified in Thursday night homicide
Jade Spruill
Woman arrested, child taken into protective custody after Horton search warrant

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a blue-green algae watch for Lake Shawnee in...
KDHE issues blue-green algae watch for Lake Shawnee in Topeka
Possession of stimulants lands Dorrian T. Carpentier-Roberts, 32, of Wichita, behind bars in...
Possession of stimulants lands Wichita man behind bars in Osage County
Riley County Police Department will host a community-building event next week.
RCPD to host community-building event