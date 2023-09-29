Two-vehicle crash leaves one hospitalized in Johnson County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash left one person hospitalized in Johnson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log said that around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, a 2014 GMC Acadia was southbound on I-35 in lane No. 2. Meanwhile, a 2020 Peterbilt Dump Truck was traveling southbound on I-35 in lane No. 3. The GMC Acadia sideswiped the Dump Truck on the left and lost control. The GMC Acadia ran off the road to the left and struck the median barrier wall.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log, that the driver of the 2014 GMC Acadia, Trenton Stumfoll, 20, of Grain Valley, Mo., was taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The KHP Online Crash Log noted the driver of the Peterbilt Dump Truck, Spender Aldrich, 25, of Kingsville, Mo., had no apparent injuries.

