TPD Chief addresses surge in violence as Topeka reaches 25th homicide in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles said TPD is concerned with the amount of violence Topeka has experienced this year.

“We share the concerns. We’ve had a number of interviews and done a number of programs and initiatives to address gun violence in the capital city this year,” Chief Wheeles said. “We certainly have addressed it head on and said this year, as opposed to the last two years, we’re kind of more in line with the national trend. Which is still very concerning, as far as specifically number of homicides, but also overall gun violence.”

Chief Wheeles said over the course of TPD’s homicide investigations, it has noticed some reoccurring, and troubling trends.

“Historically beyond even just this year, we certainly see some trends that are disputes between known subjects that lead to altercations that also end up resulting in fatality incidents that we’ve had this year, but over the last few years.”

He hopes city initiatives started this year can help reduce the violence in Topeka.

“Domestic violence historically has always been accounting for some of the fatality incidents that we have in the Capital City. That’s why I’m very proud of the efforts of the City of Topeka moving forward with the domestic violence prosecution that began at the start of this year and taking that on to try to break the cycle of domestic violence in the early stages at the misdemeanor level.”

The Topeka Chief of Police said the public has a part to play as well.

“We certainly ask for the public’s assistance. Specifically on the case on Monday. We are reaching out to the public and asking for any additional information that they might have on Monday’s incident. Obviously there’s been an arrest announced on the most recent one from last night, but still any public information can be helpful to the investigators as we move through that process.”

This week’s homicides marked the 24th and 25th so far in 2023.

