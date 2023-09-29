TPD attempts to locate Topeka woman for homicide information

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department is attempting to locate a Topeka woman is believed to have information regarding a homicide.

Topeka Police Department officials said they are attempting to locate Chelsee A. Baugh (Retana), 31, of Topeka. Authorities believe Baugh has information regarding a homicide that occurred around 10:43 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 in the 2200 block of SW Plass Ave. in Topeka, Kan.

Officers were called due to a report of a shooting with one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon the officer’s arrival, one adult male was found and taken to the hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening. The victim succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. Next of kin notifications were made and the deceased was identified as Durant R. Redmond, 39, of Topeka.

The incident is the Topeka Police Department’s 24th homicide investigation of 2023.

TPD officials noted if you have any information about how to contact Baugh, please email them at telltpd@topeka.org or submit a tip anonymously by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.