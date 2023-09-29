Topeka Police respond to South Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in South Topeka.

Calls came in around 8 p.m. The Topeka Police Dept. confirmed officers had been sent to the area in the 3700 block of Park Ct.

TPD said their response was still in the preliminary stages, and declined to share anything further.

13 NEWS crews are on scene, at the Crown Point Apartments, and monitoring the situation. This story will be updated when more information is available.

