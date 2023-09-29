Topeka High School celebrates homecoming with annual parade

Topeka High School is celebrating homecoming in the Capital City.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High School is celebrating homecoming in the Capital City.

Music was in the air across town for Topeka High’s homecoming parade.

The high school’s marching band filled the streets with their classic fight songs while candidates for homecoming royalty accompanied the cars and floats taking part in the parade.

The king and queen will be named tonight when the Trojans take on Wichita Northwest. We’ll see more on that game tonight on Kansas Prep Zone.

