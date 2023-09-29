Survivor’s story shows importance of early detection for breast cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A community-wide event to ensure everyone has access to a potentially life-saving mammogram is coming up.

The Race Against Breast Cancer 5K Run/Walk will be held Oct. 7 at Lake Shawnee.

RABC board president Lisa Carlton and Heather Wheeler, a breast cancer survivor and honorary co-chair for this year’s event, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share why it’s so important.

Heather was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 33-years-old. She said she felt a lump while breast feeding her baby. At first, her doctor suggested simply monitoring it. But when it didn’t go away, Heather was concerned enough to insist on imaging and testing.

Fortunately, Heather had insurance, so she didn’t think about the potential financial cost. Lisa said many women are not so fortunate, so they may not follow up on their concerns or avoid preventative screenings out of cost concerns.

Last year, RABC provided more than 400 free mammograms to people in Shawnee Co. and surrounding counties. It’s made possible by money raised through their main fundraiser, the annual 5K Run/Walk.

The 32nd annual Race Against Breast Cancer 5K is October 7 at Reynolds Lodge at Lake Shawnee. For information or to register, visit RABCTopeka.org. Registrations also will be accepted the day of the event.

If you would like to learn more about applying for RABC’s assistance, visit the web site or ask your provider.

