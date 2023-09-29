Supreme Court upholds conviction in a drug deal murder case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld a case involving a Manhattan man, Richard Goens, 31, who was convicted of the first-degree murder of Tanner Zamecnik, 24, on Nov. 1, 2019, in Manhattan.

Riley County Jury said Goens intended to rob Zamecnik of drugs and money during a drug deal. They then claim that Goens shot him during the exchange.

On September 29, 2023, The Kansas Supreme Court affirmed Goens’ convictions of felony murder and other crimes after a “drug deal gone wrong” resulted in a shooting death. At the trial, the prosecution’s evidence relied on accomplice and witness testimony, but the Supreme Court determined that failure to provide an accomplice testimony and witness testimony does not constitute an error if the defendant’s guilt “is plain, or if the district court provided another instruction which adequately cautioned the jury about the weight to be accorded testimonial evidence.”

The court sentenced Goens to a hard 25 for the felony murder conviction and a grid-based sentence of 142 months for the rest of the charges, to be served consecutively.

