Supreme Court accepting public comment on updates to Kansas Child Support Guidelines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Supreme Court is accepting public comment on updates to Kansas Child Support Guidelines.

The Kansas Judicial Branch officials said the public comments could increase child support obligations by almost 9% across all income groups beginning January 2024.

Officials with the Kansas Judicial Branch indicated the court will accept comment through an online survey until 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said the strikethrough version of the guidelines shows proposed changes. The document also includes a table of changes, an economist’s report and a comparison of the child support schedules.

Officials with the Kansas Judicial Branch every four years, a 13-member advisory committee reviews the guidelines to ensure the roughly $35 million parents pay in support each month is fair and appropriate for the day-to-day essential needs of the children they support.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said child support pays for housing, clothing, transportation, recreation, health care, childcare and other expenses.

Officials with the Kansas Judicial Branch noted the committee started its most recent review of the guidelines in June 2022. Guidelines in place now took effect Jan. 1, 2020.

