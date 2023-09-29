Supreme Court accepting public comment on updates to Kansas Child Support Guidelines

The Supreme Court is accepting public comment on updates to Kansas Child Support Guidelines.
The Supreme Court is accepting public comment on updates to Kansas Child Support Guidelines.(Unsplash)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Supreme Court is accepting public comment on updates to Kansas Child Support Guidelines.

The Kansas Judicial Branch officials said the public comments could increase child support obligations by almost 9% across all income groups beginning January 2024.

Officials with the Kansas Judicial Branch indicated the court will accept comment through an online survey until 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said the strikethrough version of the guidelines shows proposed changes. The document also includes a table of changes, an economist’s report and a comparison of the child support schedules.

Officials with the Kansas Judicial Branch every four years, a 13-member advisory committee reviews the guidelines to ensure the roughly $35 million parents pay in support each month is fair and appropriate for the day-to-day essential needs of the children they support.

Kansas Judicial Branch officials said child support pays for housing, clothing, transportation, recreation, health care, childcare and other expenses.

Officials with the Kansas Judicial Branch noted the committee started its most recent review of the guidelines in June 2022. Guidelines in place now took effect Jan. 1, 2020.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. confirmed officers had been sent to the area in the 3700 block of Park...
Topeka Police investigating fatal South Topeka shooting
Topeka Police responded to the 3700 block of Park South Court to a report of a shooting.
Victim and suspect identified in Thursday night homicide
Theresia Martin captures an unusual visitor at Chase Co. Lake on camera on Sept. 28, 2023.
Game Wardens contacted after flamingo lands at Kansas lake
While Google may claim the closure of Bradley’s Corner Cafe is permanent, the establishment’s...
Bradley’s is back! NOTO favorite announces re-opening date
Jade Spruill
Woman arrested, child taken into protective custody after Horton search warrant

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
13 News at Six
TPD attempts to locate Topeka woman for homicide information
13 News at Six
Evergy reaches unanimous settlement with parties regarding Kansas rate case
Live at Five
Pavement patching to close eastbound I-70 near Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka
The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development held it’s...
Minority and woman businesses owners in Kansas get celebrated