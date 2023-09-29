Seaman junior Reagan McGivern shares moment she knew Villanova was her college choice

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After McGivern’s teammate Maegan Mills committed to Tulsa in late August, shortly after McGivern committed to powerhouse Villanova.

McGivern committed on Sept. 17 as the 6-foot-2 Middle Blocker sat out the first couple of weeks of the season with a stress fracture in her foot but she’s 100 percent now and racked up nearly 40 kills already.

McGivern has been a big part in Seaman making the state tournament the past two seasons and a fourth place finish last season.

McGivern has several division on offers like Yale, Mississippi State and others and knew she could get to this point.

“A big thing was my 15′s year of club, I switched to a team out of Kansas City called the Mavs who I owe a lot of my credit for, that’s when you see those coaches and you look around and Oregon, Stanford, Villanova so I think that like moment was like, ‘”Okay I can do that, I’m at that level, I can keep up with the game and compete with those girls’” “So, I think that’s when I knew I could be a Division I athlete,” McGivern said.

There was a moment she told 13 Sports when she knew Nova would be her next home.

”The moment was we just got back from the campus tour and we were watching their game against Sacred Heart and the (Jake Nevin) Field House has stands above so you look down on the court and I looked at my Mom and leaned over and said I could totally see myself playing for Coach Josh Steinbach and on that court,” she said. “But you know everyone says the gut feeling like you know you’re in the right spot when you get that in your get and I had that at Villanova which sealed the deal but I loved everything about the campus, the school itself is such a powerhouse name and I know I’m going to get a great education and I really loved my teammates and coaching staff.”

While McGivern is a middle blocker and more attention is on the outside hitters, how does she stand out from the crowd?

“I’d say my physicality is a big thing. I think I’m a pretty impressive blocker. I think I would much rather take a big block from a five-star outside than a good kill for myself,” she said. “I think blocking not only is it good for you and your team, I think it’s a really big momentum starter and I think it’s just super sweet because you know outside is really upset that they didn’t get that big kill that they were hoping for.”

McGivern plans on studying business.

