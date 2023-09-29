Scout hopes to sniff out new home with Helping Hands $10 adoption special

Helping Hands is holding a one-day only $10 adoption fee special for all dogs and cats Saturday, Sept. 30 due to the number of animals they're housing.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scout is a curious female German Shepherd with a beautiful black coat and a nose for love.

She’s just one of the dozens of animals who’ve come into Helping Hands Humane Society in recent weeks. Scout joined Emi Griess from HHHS on Eye on NE Kansas to announce a one-day adoption special in an effort to get animals out of the shelter and into homes.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, it will cost just $10 to adopt any dog or cat at HHHS. Emi said that includes puppies and kittens. She said all animals adopted from the shelter have had health checks and vaccines, and are spayed and neutered.

Emi also provided an update on repairs Evergy was doing Friday because of vandals. The shelter had to close to the public Friday because it required cutting power to the building. However, Emi said the animals all were doing fine and the shelter was staying cool, thanks to good insulation and the fact that the most animal housing areas do not have windows. She said it actually was a good quiet-day break for the animals because of the reduced activity.

HHHS expects to return to normal operations Saturday at SW 21st and Belle. Visit https://www.hhhstopeka.org/ to see adoptable pets and learn ways to support the shelter.

