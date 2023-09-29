RCPD to host community-building event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department will host a community-building event next week.

RCPD officials said to join them from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Weflad Pavilion in City Park in Manhattan, Kan., for their annual community-building event helping bring police and first responders together with citizens under positive circumstances.

RCPD officials indicated citizens can enjoy free food and a meet-and-greet with Riley County Police Department employees, specialty teams, emergency service units, and other local partners. Community Night Out promotes strong police-community partnerships and camaraderie.

“When the people we serve and the police come together, everyone benefits,” Community Relations Officer Joseph Ehrlich said. “This event gives us a chance to display our commitment to the people of Riley County and the collaborative community we’ve built.”

The Riley County Police Department officials said their BBQ team will be serving pulled pork sandwiches. This is a social come-and-go style event with the unique opportunity to get to know your first responders.

RCPD officials noted no tickets or reservations are required.

