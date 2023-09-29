RCPD files report for intimidation of a victim in Riley County Jail

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department filed a report for aggravated intimidation of a victim in the Riley County Jail.

Riley County Police Department said in their Daily News report that officers filed a report for aggravated intimidation of a victim around 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 28 in the 1000 block of South Seth Child Rd. Officers listed a juvenile as the victim when it was reported that a known inmate in the Riley County Jail tried to dissuade a victim from testifying in an ongoing investigation.

