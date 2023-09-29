OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Possession of stimulants lands Wichita man behind bars in Osage County.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office officials said a deputy conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation around 11:35 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 at milepost 166 on I-35 in Osage County. During the stop, illegal narcotics were located.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office officials indicated the driver of the vehicle, Dorrian T. Carpentier-Roberts, 32, of Wichita, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:

Possession of stimulants

