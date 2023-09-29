Monday shooting in Topeka turns into TPD’s 24th homicide

FILE
FILE
By Reina Flores
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The male victim that was shot Monday, September 25, in the 2200 block of SW Plass Ave., has died.

Topeka Police Department said on Wednesday, September 28, Durant Redmond, 39, of Topeka did not survive his injuries.

TPD says this is TPD’s 24th homicide in 2023.

On September 25, 2023, around 10:43 p.m. TPD responded to a shooting near the 2200 block of Plass Ave. When they arrived, they found Redmond suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound.

This investigation is still going on, TPD is seeking the public’s assistance in this case.

