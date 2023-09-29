Minority and woman businesses owners in Kansas get celebrated

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development held it’s annual awards program to recognize their economic contributions across the state.

The state honored more than 15 owners listed in a variety of categories, including Topeka’s Carlos Cortez winning the service industry firm award and Tremaine Glasper winning the young entrepreneur award.

“Me and my family started the business about two years ago and we’ve been growing it since then,” said Tre’s Squeeze Tremaine Glasper. “I thank my parents and God for everything, it’s been a really great journey for us.”

Andrea DeJesus was surprised with a new award, the governor’s distinguished business award, for her work with A & H Farms.

“We started with a tent at the end of a gravel road with no power at all, now we have multiple buildings and thousands of people out to the farm every single year<” said DeJesus. “It’s amazing what we’ve done and we look forward to adding more and becoming an even bigger destination for the state of Kansas.”

The luncheon concluded with recognition for Rhonda Harris, who’s retiring after 38 years working for the state of Kansas.

“I see where we started and where we are today and you could just see the growth in this program,” said Rhonda Harris. “You can see the growth in women in minority businesses. So I’m glad to see that were reaching out and were making a difference in the community and I hope you know that this will continue to go forward and be just as wonderful for years to come.”

