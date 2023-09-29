A Manhattan hotel receives complaints regarding on-going construction and violations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan hotel has received several complaints over the past year regarding the building.

William Syucker and his girlfriend made a visit to Manhattan this summer with a stay at the Quality Inn.

“And I was woken up like an hour later, maybe an hour and a half, we banging and sawing and tools running, people talking loudly and I woke up and my eyes were very irritated, my throat was irritated,” said Stucker.

Stucker, a disabled vet, had woken up to construction being done on the building. He didn’t see anything mentioned about it on the booking website and the hotel told him there was only cosmetic work being done. Back in September 2021 Manhattan Fire’s Risk Reduction noticed deterioration on the 3ed floor, and brought it to the owner’s attention.

“At that point, we went ahead and issued a notice to vacate for that third floor the entire third floor and it was not allowed to be occupied until repairs were made,” said Rick Berry, Senior property maintenance inspector for Risk Reduction.

A building permit was issued in May of this year for repairs for the 2nd and 3rd floors as routine inspections continued. They found a variety of violations such as construction debris throughout the entire floor and items blocking the exits and stairs.

“Because they weren’t advertising this construction area, construction zone for the hotel and other people with Asma or people with kids I don’t think is very right for them to be booking their hotels and not telling people or warning people of the dangerous situations that can cause some real problems,” said Stucker.

Risk Reduction officials said they are doing the best they can for the safety of people.

“We’re very aware of the situation that people are coming into I would tell them to go online and read the reviews and take that into consideration when they make their decisions but we are watching out for the safety of that property as well,” said Berry.

Manhattan Fire’s Risk Reduction team has been following up on the complaints and is making sure everything is up to code during the construction.

