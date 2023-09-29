Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce receives economic development awards

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce was honored with two Excellence in Economic Development awards from the International Economic Development Council.(Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce receives 2023 Excellence in Economic Development Awards from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce officials said they were recognized twice. They received the following awards:

  • The organization received a Gold award (the highest level) for general purpose print promotion in Manhattan’s population category, which was 25,000 to 200,000. The promotion was for the organization’s Made for Manhattan program, which is used to promote Manhattan as a great place to live work and raise a family. The campaign was developed by Middle, a Manhattan marketing firm.
  • The organization was also recognized as one of the top programs in the country, receiving a Bronze award in the economic development organization of the year.

The Chamber officials said they were honored, along with other economic development organizations across the country, at the IEDC 2023 Annual Conference during the first Recognition Night on Sept. 19 in Dallas, Texas.

“Manhattan has raised the bar for excellence in economic development. These awards are a testament to the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce’s dedication to its residents and serves as a great example of how economic development can help transform a community for the better,” said Nathan Ohle, IEDC President and CEO. “It is IEDC’s honor and privilege to present the Manhattan Chamber with this award and recognize its leadership and innovation in the field of economic development!”

Chamber officials indicated every year, IEDC looks specifically for economic development organizations, government entities, initiatives, and programs that have demonstrated consistent, exemplary performance in the economic development profession, leading the execution of projects that have a significant impact on revitalizing communities, and playing a major role in shaping and improving the practice of economic development.

“I am extremely proud of the work from our team over the past several years,” said Jason Smith, president and CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce. “Awards aren’t the reason we do our work on a day-to-day basis, but it’s nice for our team to be recognized when they go above and beyond for Manhattan. We look forward to continuing to help make Manhattan a great place that provides a high quality of life and economic opportunities for everyone.”

