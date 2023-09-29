KU basketball player arrested, formally charged with rape

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A University of Kansas basketball player was arrested and formally charged with rape early Friday morning, Sept. 29.

A statement from KU Athletics says Arterio Demetrius Morris, 20, of DeSoto, Texas, was arrested around 7:15 a.m. on Friday on a warrant and has been released on a $75,000 surety bond. According to the jail booking log, he is next scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Morris was charged in Douglas County District Court with one felony count of rape, according to charging documents. The charge relates to an incident on Aug. 26 and involves an 18-year-old woman.

KU head coach Bill Self said, in a statement, that Morris had been dismissed from the team. Morris’ initial suspension began on Sept. 15. The suspension prevented Morris from participating in basketball activities, but he continued to attend classes.

