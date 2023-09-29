KPZ Pregame Week 5: Silver Lake vs. Rossville

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Only 8.7 miles stand between Rossville and Silver Lake’s high schools, making it a pretty perfect distance for a small town Kansas rivalry.

The Dawgs will host the Eagles on Friday night, and 13 Sports team will have full coverage of it as the Kansas Prep Zone Game of the Week.

“I’d be lying to you if the kids didn’t take a special interest in the game, and our community. And I know those folks in Silver Lake do too, so that’s what makes this fun,” said Rossville head coach Derick Hammes.

High school football fans in Northeast Kansas know what you’re talking about when you refer to the ‘War on 24′.

“It never gets old. People get excited for it,” Coach Hammes added.

These two teams feel that different energy in the locker room when the rivalry is renewed each season.

“The crowd’s always cheering, the crowds are always a lot bigger,” said Silver Lake senior CB/WR Harrison Eisenbarth.

In 2022, this rivalry game ended with a thrilling 22-21 OT victory for the Eagles. But they know that was last year, and these are different teams.

“They’re a good team,” Silver Lake head coach Logan Pegram said about tRossville. “They’re well coached, they do things the right way. It’s always nice to see complimentary football from their side.”

“They have good team speed. And they’ve got a playmaker at quarterback,” Coach Hammes said about Silver Lake. “They’re finding ways to win close ball games, and we know we’re gonna have to be really good.”

3-1 Silver Lake is looking to stay in the win column.

“I think we’ve changed our program a lot, but at the same time, it’s still Silver Lake. We like winning,” Eisenbarth said.

“I like the way they’re starting to play together,” Coach Pegram said about his team. “As we get into week four, week five, and then down to the last game that you’re guaranteed week nine, it’s awesome to see that the seniors kinda start playing up, and the juniors start playing like seniors.”

And the 2-2 Dawgs are looking to get back above .500.

“I like what I see, and I like our potential,” Coach Hammes said. “If we work at it we can get there.”

Both teams carry a big tradition of winning with them, and both will have excited fan bases cheering them on.

“We always have that support, but yeah I think you’re right. Rivalry week it gets cranked up a little bit,” Coach Pegram added.

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. at Rossville Jr/Sr High School. Kansas Prep Zone begins at 10:00 p.m.

