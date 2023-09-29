KDHE issues blue-green algae watch for Lake Shawnee in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a blue-green algae watch for Lake Shawnee in Topeka, Kan.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said based on test results, the KDHE issued the blue-green algae watch. Signage will be placed at the main public access points at the lake.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation indicated blue-green algae can cause a skin rash in humans and can be harmful to animals. A blue-green algae watch means the following:

The public is notified that a hazardous condition may exist

Signs may be posted at public access locations

Water may be unsafe for humans/animals

Water contact is discouraged

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation noted fish caught in Lake Shawnee may still be consumed but the head and gut portions should be discarded.

