KDHE issues blue-green algae watch for Lake Shawnee in Topeka

Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a blue-green algae watch for Lake Shawnee in...
Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a blue-green algae watch for Lake Shawnee in Topeka, Kan.(KPTV)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a blue-green algae watch for Lake Shawnee in Topeka, Kan.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said based on test results, the KDHE issued the blue-green algae watch. Signage will be placed at the main public access points at the lake.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation indicated blue-green algae can cause a skin rash in humans and can be harmful to animals. A blue-green algae watch means the following:

  • The public is notified that a hazardous condition may exist
  • Signs may be posted at public access locations
  • Water may be unsafe for humans/animals
  • Water contact is discouraged

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation noted fish caught in Lake Shawnee may still be consumed but the head and gut portions should be discarded.

