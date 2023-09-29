KDHE issues blue-green algae advisories for nine Kansas lakes, ponds

Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued blue-green algae advisories for nine Kansas...
Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued blue-green algae advisories for nine Kansas lakes and ponds.(KFYR)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued blue-green algae advisories for nine Kansas lakes and ponds.

KDHE and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued a public health advisory update due to blue-green algae at the following Kansas lakes and ponds:

Active Advisories

Warning

  • Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County
  • Fossil Lake, Russell County (Elevated September 29)
  • Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County
  • Lake Afton, Sedgwick County
  • Lovewell Lake, Jewell County
  • South Lake (Overland Park), Johnson County

Watch

  • Horsethief Reservoir, Hodgeman County (Added September 29)
  • Lake Shawnee, Shawnee County (Added September 29)
  • Warnock Lake, Atchison County (Lowered September 29)

KDHE officials said the state of Kansas recognizes three advisory levels:

KDHE officials indicated a Hazard status indicates that a harmful algal bloom is present, and extreme conditions exist.

  • Signage should be posted at all public access locations.
  • It is recommended that either a portion of the lake or the entire lake or zone, be closed to the public.
  • In some cases, the adjacent land should be closed as well. Actual setback distances will be determined on a site-specific basis, if necessary.
  • When partial closures (i.e., beach or cove) are issued, the remaining lake or zone area will carry a warning status.

KDHE officials said a warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure. Contact with the waterbody should be avoided.

KDHE officials indicated when a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

  • Signage should be posted at all public access locations.
  • Inhalation of spray or aerosols may be harmful.
  • Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.
  • Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.
  • Water contact should be avoided.
  • Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.
  • Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.
  • If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.
  • Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

KDHE officials said a watch status means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

KDHE officials indicated during the watch status, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

  • Signage should be posted at all public access locations.
  • Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.
  • Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.
  • Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.
  • Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.
  • Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

KDHE officials indicated advisories are lifted when cell densities and toxin concentrations dissipate to levels below the Watch thresholds.

KDHE officials said a harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. Blooms can develop rapidly; if the water appears suspicious or there is decaying algae on the shore, avoid contact and keep dogs away. These toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even skin contact. Symptoms vary depending upon the type of exposure (e.g. direct contact, ingestion, inhalation) but can include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, and headache. If you, or your dog, come into contact with algae rinse the area with clean, fresh water. Suspected HAB-related health incidents, whether human or animal, regardless of season, should be reported at kdhe.ks.gov/1163.

KDHE indicated that they investigate publicly accessible bodies of water for blue-green algae when the agency receives reports of potential algae blooms in Kansas lakes. Based on credible field observation and sampling results, KDHE reports on potentially harmful conditions.

KDHE officials said if you observe a scum or paint-like surface on the water, small floating blue-green clumps or filaments in the water, or if the water is an opaque green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful bloom may be present. Pet owners should be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by a harmful algal bloom or eat dried algae along the shore may become seriously ill or die.

KDHE officials noted for information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, please visit kdhe.ks.gov/HAB.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. confirmed officers had been sent to the area in the 3700 block of Park...
Topeka Police investigating fatal South Topeka shooting
Topeka Police responded to the 3700 block of Park South Court to a report of a shooting.
Victim and suspect identified in Thursday night homicide
Theresia Martin captures an unusual visitor at Chase Co. Lake on camera on Sept. 28, 2023.
Game Wardens contacted after flamingo lands at Kansas lake
While Google may claim the closure of Bradley’s Corner Cafe is permanent, the establishment’s...
Bradley’s is back! NOTO favorite announces re-opening date
Jade Spruill
Woman arrested, child taken into protective custody after Horton search warrant

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce was honored with two Excellence in Economic Development...
Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce receives economic development awards
Kansas Department for Children and Families announced a new Child Support Services contractor...
DCF announces new Child Support Services contractor for Shawnee, Johnson counties
KU basketball player arrested, formally charged with rape
KU basketball player arrested, formally charged with rape