Jets ticket prices soar after rumors that Taylor Swift may be there

Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL...
Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(Ed Zurga | (AP Photo/Ed Zurga))
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s only rumored that Taylor Swift may be attending Sunday night’s Chiefs vs. Jets game in New Jersey, but that apparently is more than enough to send ticket prices soaring.

The effect of Swift-mania has caused prices to jump more than 40%, according to online marketplace TickPick.

The website says the news of her possible appearance sparked the best single-day ticket sales yet for the Jets.

While neither Swift nor Kelce have confirmed rumors they are dating, she was seen in a luxury box at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday with Kelce’s mother.

Jets fans could use something to cheer about after quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury in his first game.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. confirmed officers had been sent to the area in the 3700 block of Park...
Topeka Police investigating fatal South Topeka shooting
Theresia Martin captures an unusual visitor at Chase Co. Lake on camera on Sept. 28, 2023.
Game Wardens contacted after flamingo lands at Kansas lake
While Google may claim the closure of Bradley’s Corner Cafe is permanent, the establishment’s...
Bradley’s is back! NOTO favorite announces re-opening date
Jade Spruill
Woman arrested, child taken into protective custody after Horton search warrant
FILE
Investigation opens after victim chased with gun, shot at in Central Topeka

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Sept. 25, 2023. The new term of the high court...
The Supreme Court will decide if state laws limiting social media platforms violate the Constitution
Biden delivers remarks at the Armed Forces Farewell Tribute in honor of General Mark A. Milley....
LIVE: Biden remarks at Milley farewell
The popular boy band NSYNC is back together after releasing a new song for the "Trolls Band...
NSYNC reunites to drop first single in over 20 years
FILE -Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe looks towards witness during cross examination, July 27,...
Michigan judge says Oxford High School shooter will get life in prison, no parole for killing 4 students