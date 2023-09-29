Girl Scout Cookie prices up nationwide, but not in Kansas

The Girl Scouts of the Dakota Horizons draw chefs out of a bucket to pair with a Girl Scout...
The Girl Scouts of the Dakota Horizons draw chefs out of a bucket to pair with a Girl Scout Cookie.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Girl Scouts across the country are getting a real-life lesson in inflation.

A number of councils are increasing cookie prices to cover rising costs. But that’s not happening around here. Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland communications director Muriel Boyce said prices will remain $5 when you buy local.

Elsewhere, though, classics like Thin Mints will now cost $6, matching the price of varieties like S’mores and Toffee-Tastics.

The new Raspberry Rallies are recent proof that boxes can be worth a lot to buyers. They sold out quickly and then went on eBay for several times the initial rate.

