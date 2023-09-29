Evergy reaches unanimous settlement with parties regarding Kansas rate case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy, Inc. announced on Friday, Sept. 29 that a unanimous agreement has been reached regarding the Kansas rate case.

Evergy officials said the agreement was filed Friday with the Kansas Corporation Commission and must be approved by the state’s Commissioners who are scheduled to issue an order in December.

The Kansas Corporation Commission said the parties include the KCC staff, Evergy, the Citizens Utility Ratepayer Board, and a variety of groups representing industrial, commercial, educational and environmental interests.

“This settlement is a very strong result for our customers,” said David Campbell, Evergy president and chief executive. “As a result of this settlement, average retail rates in Kansas will have increased just one percent, cumulatively, since 2017. And Evergy will recover investments made to improve the electric grid and build a cleaner, more reliable energy future for our Kansas customers, all while improving our record of regional rate competitiveness.”

Evergy officials indicated if the agreement is approved, Evergy Kansas Central will implement a net increase of $74.0 million and Evergy Kansas Metro will have a net decrease of $32.9 million. Costs for residential customers in Evergy Kansas Central, which includes Topeka, Pittsburg, Wichita, Hutchinson and other communities in the eastern third of the state, will increase about 4.05%, which translates to an increase of approximately $4.64 per month for the average residential customer. For Evergy Kansas Metro, which includes Lenexa, Overland Park and other communities near the Kansas City metro area, rates for residential customers will decrease about 4.75%, and the average residential customer will pay about $6.07 less per month.

Five years ago, Evergy officials said regional utilities Westar Energy and KCP&L merged to form Evergy with the commitment to become a more efficient energy company, sharing those benefits with customers and continuing to provide reliable and affordable electrical service to the communities we serve in Kansas and Missouri. By combining companies, Evergy has saved more than $1 billion in operating costs in the first five years since the merger. These savings have allowed the company to offset steep inflationary pressures in the broader economy while at the same time undertaking significant investments to enhance electrical system reliability.

Evergy officials indicated Kansas customers have received significant benefits from the merger, as more than $232 million in merger credits were returned to customers. And despite record U.S. inflation of more than 21.5% since 2017, Evergy’s Kansas rates have remained well under inflation and steady over the same period. Including today’s rate settlement, Evergy’s Kansas rates have increased only 1% since 2017. That is in contrast with neighboring states, where during the same period regional rates increased 12.7%.

Evergy officials said economic development is vitally important to Evergy. Our business is local. If Kansas does not thrive and grow, Evergy does not thrive and grow. Evergy is focused on having competitive electric rates to enable economic investment and development in Kansas. This settlement advances regional rate competitiveness and will bolster the already strong economic development efforts over the last six years.

Since 2019, Evergy officials noted they have played a role in attracting 73 major economic development projects to our service territory in Kansas and Missouri. Of those projects, 47 of them (or approximately 64%) chose to invest in Kansas. This represents more than 12,000 jobs created, $7.3 billion in investment and major successes in attracting businesses in emerging market segments including new energy technologies, re-shored and advanced manufacturing, as well as major data centers. These projects are energy-intensive users where electric rates, cost competitiveness and reliability are primary considerations in choosing where to locate.

The KCC said the Commission will conduct its hearing on the settlement agreement on Monday, Oct. 9 at its Topeka office. The hearing will be live streamed on the Commission’s YouTube channel. Limited public seating will also be available in the hearing room. At the hearing, Commissioners will have an opportunity to hear from parties’ witnesses and ask questions before deciding whether or not to approve the agreement.

KCC noted a link to the proposed settlement agreement can be found HERE.

