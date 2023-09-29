Envista Cares helps Topeka Symphony start new season on high note

Topeka Symphony Orchestra is the September Envista Cares challenge partner.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Symphony is getting a boost from a local credit union.

TSO’s president-elect Don Eccles and Erika McNeill from Envista Credit Union visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their partnership for the Envista Cares Challenge.

During the month of September, Envista will match donations made to TSO, up to $2500. In addition, Envista will provide a marketing package to promote Topeka Symphony and its programs.

Eccles said financial support is needed not only for the symphony’s main concerts. They also maintain several youth orchestras, offer programs for young musicians, and stage free concerts for school-age children.

You can donate by visiting ENVISTACARES.COM and TOPEKASYMPHONY.ORG.

The partnership helps TSO start its new season on a high note. Their opening performance is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at Washburn’s White Concert Hall. Hear conductor Kyle Wylie Pickett describe what’s in store here.

