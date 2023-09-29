DCF announces new Child Support Services contractor for Shawnee, Johnson counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department for Children and Families announced a new Child Support Services contractor for Shawnee and Johnson counties.

Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced a change to the existing Child Support Services contractors handling cases on behalf of Kansans.

DCF officials said the two companies contracted to provide day-to-day IV-D child support services for the State of Kansas are YoungWilliams and Maximus. As of Oct. 1, 2023, YoungWilliams will assume cases in the Judicial Districts 3 (Shawnee County) and 10 (Johnson County), which are currently managed by Maximus. This will be a transfer of more than 22,000 child support cases to YoungWillliams between the two counties.

DCF officials indicated after the transfer, YoungWilliams will manage child support cases for all Kansas counties except Sedgwick and Wyandotte counties, which will continue to be handled by Maximus. Maximus caseload for the remaining two counties will be nearly 40,000 cases. YoungWilliams caseload after Oct. 1, 2023 will be a total of nearly 85,000 cases.

“We expect Kansans to experience decreased hold times and more timely processing of cases due to the statewide case management software utilized by YoungWilliams,” said DCF Secretary Laura Howard.

Secretary Howard continued to state that the change should be transparent.

“The change in Judicial Districts for those in Johnson and Shawnee Counties should be transparent,” she continued. “The only adjustment they should make note of will be a new mailing address and office location for the local child support offices in Topeka only.”

DCF officials said YoungWilliams has an existing office in Topeka, which will be expanded and are assuming the current office location in Johnson County.

DCF officials noted Johnson and Shawnee County residents should not experience any disruption in any pending appointments for court dates or genetic testing, the use of the Kansas Payment Center and the automated features available on the Child Support Services Customer hotline.

