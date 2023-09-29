Aldersgate Village, area kids get a personal parade from Washburn Rural High School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in a senior living facility got their own personal parade thanks to Washburn Rural High School.

The Aldersgate Village was treated to a parade on Friday, Sept. 29, by the Washburn Rural High School marching band, but they were also treated to classic cars and fire engines to brighten their day.

This parade is typically held annually in the fall so residents can have fun at home during the homecoming parade season. Plus, it is also a terrific way to bring generations together.

“It’s amazing,” said Ethan Overbey, Washburn Rural High School junior. “We get to play so many fun tunes. Seeing all these people coming out to watch us or whatever. I mean, they do not have to, but they choose to. So it is just amazing to see that they care and that they get to come see us. It is just really nice.”

Aldersgate residents were not the only ones who enjoyed a Washburn Rural parade. Before Washburn Rural Students visited Aldersgate, Indian Hills Elementary School, students also got the chance to enjoy a parade and music from the Washburn Rural High School marching band.

Another Washburn Rural High School junior, Owen Tremblay, says it is great to entertain many folks.

“We just came from Indian Hills,” said Tremblay. “I love seeing the little kids. And then we come over and see the other side of the spectrum and love seeing us, love hearing us play. It is all just an amazing community.”

