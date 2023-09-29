Aldersgate Village, area kids get a personal parade from Washburn Rural High School

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in a senior living facility got their own personal parade thanks to Washburn Rural High School.

The Aldersgate Village was treated to a parade on Friday, Sept. 29, by the Washburn Rural High School marching band, but they were also treated to classic cars and fire engines to brighten their day.

This parade is typically held annually in the fall so residents can have fun at home during the homecoming parade season. Plus, it is also a terrific way to bring generations together.

“It’s amazing,” said Ethan Overbey, Washburn Rural High School junior. “We get to play so many fun tunes. Seeing all these people coming out to watch us or whatever. I mean, they do not have to, but they choose to. So it is just amazing to see that they care and that they get to come see us. It is just really nice.”

Aldersgate residents were not the only ones who enjoyed a Washburn Rural parade. Before Washburn Rural Students visited Aldersgate, Indian Hills Elementary School, students also got the chance to enjoy a parade and music from the Washburn Rural High School marching band.

Another Washburn Rural High School junior, Owen Tremblay, says it is great to entertain many folks.

“We just came from Indian Hills,” said Tremblay. “I love seeing the little kids. And then we come over and see the other side of the spectrum and love seeing us, love hearing us play. It is all just an amazing community.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. confirmed officers had been sent to the area in the 3700 block of Park...
Topeka Police investigating fatal South Topeka shooting
Topeka Police responded to the 3700 block of Park South Court to a report of a shooting.
Victim and suspect identified in Thursday night homicide
Theresia Martin captures an unusual visitor at Chase Co. Lake on camera on Sept. 28, 2023.
Game Wardens contacted after flamingo lands at Kansas lake
While Google may claim the closure of Bradley’s Corner Cafe is permanent, the establishment’s...
Bradley’s is back! NOTO favorite announces re-opening date
Jade Spruill
Woman arrested, child taken into protective custody after Horton search warrant

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
13 News at Six
TPD attempts to locate Topeka woman for homicide information
13 News at Six
Evergy reaches unanimous settlement with parties regarding Kansas rate case
Live at Five
Pavement patching to close eastbound I-70 near Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka
The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development held it’s...
Minority and woman businesses owners in Kansas get celebrated