Woman arrested, child taken into protective custody after Horton search warrant

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman has been arrested and a child has been taken into protective custody after a narcotics search warrant was served in Horton overnight.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, law enforcement officials were able to establish probable cause to search the home at 240 W. 15th St. in Horton.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Drug Task Force executed the warrant around 8 p.m. During the search meth, marijuana and other illegal narcotics were found.

As a result, Jade Spruill, 32, of Horton, was arrested and booked into jail on:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of a stimulant

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Child endangerment

Law enforcement officials noted that one child was taken from the home and placed in police protective custody.

