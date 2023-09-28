Woman arrested, child taken into protective custody after Horton search warrant

Jade Spruill
Jade Spruill(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman has been arrested and a child has been taken into protective custody after a narcotics search warrant was served in Horton overnight.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, law enforcement officials were able to establish probable cause to search the home at 240 W. 15th St. in Horton.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Drug Task Force executed the warrant around 8 p.m. During the search meth, marijuana and other illegal narcotics were found.

As a result, Jade Spruill, 32, of Horton, was arrested and booked into jail on:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of a stimulant
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Child endangerment

Law enforcement officials noted that one child was taken from the home and placed in police protective custody.

